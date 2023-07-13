Chicago, July 13: Tim Burchett, a Tennessee lawmaker and member of the House Oversight Committee participating in UFO hearings, recently raised concerns following his viewing of classified UFO footage that has not been released to the public. During an interview on the "Event Horizon" podcast, Burchett said that "Humanity cannot handle aliens". He further expressed his speculation about the potential capabilities of extraterrestrial life forms, suggesting that their technology might surpass humanity's current capacity to comprehend and handle.

He also talked about the advanced capabilities displayed by unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), commonly referred to as UFOs. Burchett highlighted the extraordinary abilities exhibited by these objects, including their alleged capacity to traverse vast distances, manoeuvre underwater, and leave no discernible heat signature. His remarks coincide with the forthcoming hearings by the House Oversight Committee, which aims to explore potential threats posed by these unexplained phenomena. World’s ‘First’ UFO Crash! Italian Researcher Says He Has Evidence Files Surrounding First Time Aliens Landed on Earth.

"If they’re out there, they’re out there, and if they have this kind of technology, then they could turn us into a charcoal briquette," Burchett said, adding, "And if they can travel light years or at the speeds that we’ve seen, and physics as we know it, fly underwater, don't show a heat trail, things like that, then we are vastly out of our league." Search for the UFOs: Strange Ocean Floor Objects Could Be UFO Crash Debris, Suggests Harvard Professor.

Talking further about the classified footage he viewed, Burchett expressed concerns about the potential capabilities of alien beings. Burchett suggested that if these extraterrestrial entities possess the advanced technologies witnessed in the classified materials, our current understanding of physics and defence mechanisms will render us vulnerable. However, Burchett emphasised that he does not view them as an immediate threat, as these beings appear to exercise restraint in their interactions. Nonetheless, he underscored the notion that our existing defences would be insufficient in the face of such highly advanced technology.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2023 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).