Mumbai, July 5: Hollywood flicks and novels made us believe that the USA is aliens' favourite place to go. When imagining the notion of extraterrestrial beings making contact with Earth, one might see images of small green figures emerging from the debris of the Roswell incident, then taken to the confines of Area 51. Well, that is what movies taught us. However, an Italian researcher refuses to believe this. He claimed that he's got evidence of the first UFO crash in the world and said aliens first arrived on Earth in Italy, not the US.

During a conversation with Daily Mail, Roberto Pinotti revealed intriguing insights that challenge popular notions about the Roswell incident. According to Pinotti, the initial extraterrestrial visitors did not emerge from the wreckage in Roswell, nor were they subsequently concealed within Area 51. UFO Sighting in US: Las Vegas Police Probe Multiple Unidentified Flying Objects Sightings in a Night.

Pinotti, a dedicated researcher since 1996, has focused his investigations on a purported UFO crash that occurred in Italy during the 1930s. However, it was only years later that he received a rather peculiar set of documents from an anonymous source. These documents shed light on deliberate attempts to suppress information regarding the incident. As the president of the National Ufological Center, Pinotti asserts not only the existence of a 1933 UFO crash but also the establishment of a secret department by Benito Mussolini himself, dedicated to studying the alleged extraterrestrial phenomenon.

According to Pinotti's research, a fascinating incident unfolded near Milan where an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) descended. This event prompted the formation of a research team named RS/33, led by none other than Guglielmo Marconi. For those unfamiliar with Marconi, he was renowned as the inventor of the radio and a prominent advocate of Mussolini's fascist administration. Search for the UFOs: Strange Ocean Floor Objects Could Be UFO Crash Debris, Suggests Harvard Professor.

The researcher had his hands on original secret documents about the case that were obtained from someone who claimed to have inherited them from a family member. This family member allegedly worked with Mussolini's RS/33. According to the Daily Mail, two telegrams written in Italian in June 1933, to be exact. One requested "absolute silence" over an "alleged landing on national soil of unknown aircraft," while another issued orders for "immediate arrest" and "maximum penalties" against anyone reporting on "aircraft of unknown nature and origin" on June 13, 1933.

