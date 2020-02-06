UP Police Uproots Tent Installed For Marriage Ceremony Mistaking it For Anti-CAA/NRC Protests

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The Anti-CAA/NRC protests are continuing in the country and the police everywhere are detaining protestors in some way or the other. Among all the news of police targeting the protestors, UP Police has been repeatedly making it to the news for their mistakes. In the latest case, UP police disrupted a wedding ceremony and took off the tent mistaking it as a gathering for Anti-CAA protest. The tent had gift items for the bride among other things. But police reached the spot and assumed it was meant for all the protestors and uprooted it. Lucknow: UP Police Trolled For Seizing Blankets of Anti-CAA Protesters, #कम्बल_चोर_यूपी_पुलिस Trends on Twitter.

As per a report in Live Hindustan, the wedding was supposed to take place on February 4. The bride's father set up a tent near their house and all the things required for the wedding were kept in there. The police reached the spot and uprooted it without confirming with anyone. They thought it was an Anti-CAA/NRC protest. The family members explained the police and requested them to not disrupt anything. Meanwhile, they had to shift the things and gift items to be given to the bride in their house. On realising it was a wedding function, they asked the family to reinstall it. The police did not even offer to help them to put it back.

About a month ago, during the police crackdown on the Anti-CAA protests, a man who died six years ago was served a notice for posing a threat to the law and order situation. A man identified as Banne Khan from Firozabad was served a notice and asked to come before the local magistrate, failing which he would be arrested. It was later revealed that the man was dead six years ago.