1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Warsaw, February 2: The Orientarium Zoo in Łódź in Poland has launched a provocative Valentine’s Day campaign for 2026, offering individuals a symbolic way to move on from past relationships. Under the "Name a Cockroach" initiative, participants can christen a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex-partner for a donation. For those seeking a more definitive conclusion, the zoo is also offering a "VIP" tier where the namesake insect is fed to the resident meerkats.

The campaign has quickly gained international attention for its humorous approach to heartbreak and its practical benefits for animal conservation. By converting "ex-related" frustration into a protein-rich meal for wildlife, the zoo aims to raise funds for its ongoing maintenance and modernization projects while providing enrichment for its animals. What Is Paraselene? 4 Moons Seen Over Russia’s St Petersburg in Rare Sky Phenomenon (Watch Video).

Poland Zoo Lets You Name and Feed a Roach to Meerkats

Tiered Options for Scorned Lovers

The program offers two levels of participation to suit different budgets and levels of sentiment. For a standard donation of 50 złoty (approximately USD 12), donors receive an electronic certificate of "adoption," documenting that a cockroach now officially carries their ex’s name.

For those wanting a more hands-on experience, the 300 złoty (USD 72) "Ultimate Revenge" package includes a supervised feeding session. Under the guidance of professional zookeepers, the donor can watch, or in some cases assist, as their designated cockroach is fed to the zoo’s meerkats, ensuring the memory of the relationship serves a biological purpose. ‘Perfect February’ Is Here: Know Why the Shortest Month of 2026 Starts on Sunday and Ends on Saturday.

Humor in Marketing and Social Media

Zoo officials and the Łódź city council have leaned heavily into the campaign's dark humor on social media. Promotional videos have featured staff handling the large insects while captions encourage residents to "stop stalking your exes on Instagram and recycle them instead."

The campaign has resonated with the public, with city officials noting that the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many participants view the act as a lighthearted "therapeutic" exercise that benefits the community and the animals.

Beyond the viral marketing, the zoo emphasizes that the funds raised are vital for the facility. Proceeds are earmarked for the modernization of animal enclosures and specialized veterinary care for endangered species housed at the Orientarium. "It is a way to laugh through the pain while doing something genuinely good for our animals," a zoo spokesperson stated. The initiative is scheduled to run through February 14, with several public feeding demonstrations planned to coincide with Valentine’s Day.

While the "Ultimate Revenge" feeding tier is a specific highlight of the Polish zoo, the concept of naming cockroaches after exes has become a global fundraising staple. Major institutions like the Bronx Zoo in New York and the San Antonio Zoo have run similar programs for over a decade, proving that "revenge" remains a consistent and effective motivator for charitable giving.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Facebook Page of Zoo Łódź). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).