Mumbai, March 30: Nestlé, the parent company of KitKat, has confirmed that a massive shipment of 413,793 candy bars was stolen last week while in transit between Italy and Poland. The cargo, weighing approximately 12 tonness, consisted of the brand's newly launched Formula 1-themed chocolate range. While the company acknowledged the unusual nature of the theft with a touch of humour, officials warned that the incident highlights a sophisticated and "escalating" trend in international cargo crime.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), KitKat confirmed the incident and said that there are no concerns for consumer safety. "Supply is not affected", it added. As per the details of the incident, the shipment departed from a production facility in central Italy earlier last week, beginning a roughly 800-mile journey to a distribution hub in Poland. KitKat Heist in Europe: 12-Tonne Nestlé Cargo Stolen During Transit From Italy to Poland.

Nestle Releases Statement After KitKat Heist

Regarding recent press coverage pic.twitter.com/Huh4EnFV2J — KITKAT (@KITKAT) March 29, 2026

However, the truck and its entire load never arrived at their destination. Nestlé confirmed on Friday that both the vehicle and the chocolate remain unaccounted for, and the exact location of the disappearance along the transit route has not been disclosed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident. The stolen inventory includes specialised products from KitKat's high-profile collaboration with Formula 1, such as the F1 KitKat Chunky and chocolate bars moulded into the shape of racing cars.

Tracking the Stolen Goods

Nestlé has warned retailers and consumers across Europe that the stolen bars may soon appear in "unofficial" or unauthorised sales channels. To combat the illegal circulation of the goods, the company has implemented a digital tracking strategy:

Unique Batch Codes: Every bar in the missing shipment is assigned a unique batch code.

Every bar in the missing shipment is assigned a unique batch code. Scanning System: Partners, retailers, and consumers can scan on-pack codes to verify the product's origin.

Partners, retailers, and consumers can scan on-pack codes to verify the product's origin. Reporting Protocol: If a stolen bar is scanned, the system will provide the user with instructions on how to alert the company and provide evidence for the ongoing investigation. Nestlé Launches Pink KitKat Chocolates Made From Ruby Cocoa Beans!

A Growing Supply Chain Concern

In an official statement, a KitKat spokesperson noted the irony of the situation, referencing the brand’s famous tagline. "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat - but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate," the spokesperson said. Despite the wordplay, the company emphasised the seriousness of the trend. "Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes," the statement continued. Nestlé noted that by going public, they hope to raise awareness about the increasingly sophisticated schemes being deployed against global supply chains.

The timing of the heist - just one week before Easter initially sparked concerns of widespread retail shortages. However, in a follow-up correction issued via PR Newswire, Nestlé clarified that the incident would not have a significant impact on trade or consumer availability. The company assured the public that despite the loss, there is no immediate risk of a KitKat shortage during the holiday season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).