Global hip-hop icon and visionary Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has officially confirmed the rescheduled date for his first-ever performance in India. After a brief postponement due to regional geopolitical tensions, the rapper is set to make his landmark debut next month. Kanye West to Headline Wireless Festival 2026 Across All 3 Nights, Marks First UK Show in Over a Decade.

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Ye Date and Venue

Ye’s debut India show is now confirmed for Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) in New Delhi. This remains the only scheduled performance for the artist in the country.

Event Detail Information New Date Saturday, May 23, 2026 Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi Time 8:00 PM (Gates open at 4:00 PM) Original Date March 29, 2026

Why Was the Concert Postponed?

Originally slated for March 29, the concert was rescheduled following concerns regarding the "prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions" in the Middle East, specifically linked to the US-Iran conflict. The organisers, including White Fox, Wizcraft and Plush Entertainment, emphasised that the safety of international fans and the production team was the top priority. All tickets purchased for the original March date remain valid for the new May 23 date.

Ticket Details and Prices

Tickets for the event are available exclusively via the District by Zomato app, with multiple ticket drops already conducted due to overwhelming demand. Prices range from INR 7,500 to INR 30,000, offering categories such as Gold, Platinum, Super Fan Zone, and premium Lounge seating. The event is open to attendees aged 7 and above, and a valid ticket is mandatory for entry within this age group, making early booking essential to secure preferred seating. Kanye West Postpones Marseille Concert Amid Uncertainty Over France Entry.

Ye India Concert

Promoted as a “one-night cultural reset,” the upcoming Delhi show promises an immersive concert experience unlike any standard live event, featuring monumental production with expansive staging and cinematic large-format visuals. The setlist is expected to span Ye’s iconic career, from early hits like Gold Digger and Jesus Walks to fan-favourite anthems such as Runaway and Heartless. Enhancing the experience further, the event will deploy precision acoustics with a custom-engineered sound system tailored for the stadium’s outdoor setting. Despite recent cancellations in European markets like Poland and Switzerland, Ye’s India concert is moving ahead as planned, positioning itself as one of the most ambitious international music events ever hosted in the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).