A black praying mantis that looks no less than an alien has taken over the internet. A video of this pitch-black praying mantis has netizens pray for their life because it looks so scary. The video of this unique black praying mantis was shared by a Twitter handle Nature Is Lit and it captures this black praying mantis that has everyone on the internet stunned. While some are calling it an alien, some cannot believe that the insect is for real.

The video is now viral with people giving mixed reactions. Most people are convinced that it is an alien who has come to visit the Earth to take over it, while some even find him cute BUT the internet cannot stop making comparisons. Obviously there were tweets that "the year 2020 cannot get any worse" too. Most praying mantis species are either green or brown in colour. It is said that their body colour helps them to camouflage in the leaves and foliage and make an attempt at their preys like flies and grasshoppers. The 5-second video shows a black mantis sitting on the fingers of a person and moving around. The zoomed-in video shows the insect moving its head and then trying to spread its arms as well.

Check out How The Black Praying Mantis Looks Like (Watch Video):

The black mantis - so alien pic.twitter.com/af4Jh7Qe3t — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) September 1, 2020

Check Out Reactions:

"so are you taking me to your leader or nah" — andrés ornelas 😷🏡🗳️ (@andres) September 1, 2020

True

Magnify him 100 times. Its the ruler of everything) — andromeda (@generic_genesis) September 1, 2020

Terrifying

The creepiest Lil creature I have ever seen... Glad he is not anywhere near me 😱😱😱 — Dexter Muchongwe (@DexterMuchongwe) September 2, 2020

ROFL

I see one of these anywhere near my house and I would take the first flight to Mars or to a galaxy far far away! pic.twitter.com/71h6fFXK90 — Andriana Wanjiru Ndaihera-CDMP (@ANdaihera) September 1, 2020

Last year, a creepy video clip was shared on Twitter showing two little babies of owls standing and staring into the camera and while baby birds are supposed to be cute, these owls look like aliens! Similarly, a resident of Bali, Indonesia, witnessed a giant, creep alien-like creature in his ceiling, crawling as its long wings keep going upside down. It is not clear as to what the creature could be, but it surely did scare everyone online.

