Video of White Lawyer, 64, Spitting on a Black Teen After Blocking Black Lives Matter Protests Goes Viral! Netizens Enraged At The Incident Of Racist Attack After George Floyd Death

Video of White Lawyer, 64, Spitting on a Black Teen After Blocking a Black Lives Matter Protest (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The killing of George Floyd, an African-American man who suffocated to death while being taken into custody after a Caucasian police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes, has people. Raging Protests and unrest follows in Minneapolis, Oregon, New York, Chicago among others with even celebs and big companies like Google joining, in different ways. However, amid all this, a video of Stephanie Rapkin, 64, of Shorewood, Wisconsin is going viral for spitting at a teen black boy while he was at a Black Lives Matter protest. While she was arrested on Saturday, the video has sparked outrage on Twitter, serving as an example of what racism looks like. Who Was George Floyd? Why Was He Detained? Here's Why.

In the viral video, you can see her getting down of her car after blocking the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest before she spits on 17-year-old Eric Patrick Lucas III creating chaos in no time. The protesters were seen asking her to move her car but she refused. However, the video is now viral online after it was shared on Facebook with a caption, "Racism DOES EXIST!!! This woman put her car to BLOCK our protest then SPIT on this young BLACK MAN!!! One of the speakers at that. SHARE so her employer and friends and family can see her TRUE COLOR. But BLACKS and BROWN cause "Violent Protest" this woman showed up to a VERY PEACEFUL Protest". George Floyd Murder: Asphyxia Confirmed as Cause of Death in Independent Autopsy Ordered by Deceased's Family.

Watch video:

Racism DOES EXIST!!! This woman put her car to BLOCK our protest then SPIT on this young BLACK MAN!!! One of the... Posted by Caress Gonzalez Ramirez on Saturday, June 6, 2020

Rapkin was arrested again on Sunday as well on account of shoving a 21-year-old protester near her house. In a protest with 10 men near her home, Joe Friedman used chalk to write on her sidewalk, "Be better than this," condemning Rapkin for spitting on a teen. Rapkin soon came out out of her house and seemed to have shoved Friedman. While she was being taken into police custody, she allegedly resisted arrest, a kneed officer in the groin, says Daily Mail. Rapkin is a probate lawyer and was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday and kept overnight with a bail set at $950.