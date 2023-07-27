If you open Instagram these days and scroll through reels, you will come across a number of videos with Jain’s Makeba song in the background. And as with the platform, a song that gets used often soon starts trending, prompting more users to make reels on it. Currently, among the many other trending songs on Instagram, Makeba is topping the list. While some are recreating the dance steps, others are showcasing their travel videos or using them to give tips. But rarely do people know the history or what the song even means. In this article, we uncover it for you. Late South African Singer Miriam Makeba Remains an Inspiration 14 Years After Her Death.

History of Makeba Song

The hit song was first released in the year 2016 and gained recognition for its unique combination of rhythms. The song, although sung by a French songwriter Jain, it has connections to South Africa, which you might notice in some of the beats. The song is actually a tribute to a renowned South African singer and civil rights activist, Miriam Makeba. Some of the lyrics of the song go "Oh Mama, Mama don't cry," and it resonates emotionally to capture the spirit and strength of Miriam Makeba's legacy. Miriam Makeba was an influential singer who was known as "Mama Africa". She used her music to advocate against apartheid or racial segregation very prominently existed in South Africa for years. She was quite an icon who used her talent to address social justice.

Mama Africa became a powerful voice as she addressed and fought for equality, even becoming a sign of hope for oppressed communities. She even played a part in a documentary to expose the reality of apartheid struck Africa. She had made it her mission to use her voice to create awareness while entertaining as well.

The song Makeba that is growing popular and trending on reels today is Jain’s tribute to Miriam Makeba for her this very conviction to fight injustice.

