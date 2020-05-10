Viral Video of a Huge Snake Inside an ATM Vestibule in Ghaziabad Is Sending Chills down the Spine of Netizens

Snake spotted inside ATM in Ghaziabad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One never expects a snake chilling an ATM vestibule. However, the residents of Govindapuram, Ghaziabad has to witness the scene while heading to withdraw some cash. A video from Ghaziabad is going viral in which a snake can be seen over an ATM machine sending chills across the spine of netizens. The video is enough to give anyone nightmares. The snake is said to have been spotted inside a private bank ATM in J-block market near Dehradun Public School, Govindapuram, Ghaziabad.

The snake seemed to create chaos all around. The guard closed the door of the ATM from outside to prevent the snake from coming out and biting others. Watchers captured a video and it is going viral ever since. A Twitter user shared the video with a caption that read, "Hi @ICICIBank looks like your Tughlakabad ATM welcomed a special guest yesterday! Friend says domestic help was there when this visitor was spotted trying to withdraw some cash!! #KundliMaarKei quite literally 😳 " She further tagged IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. Watch video:

Hi @ICICIBank looks like your Tughlakabad ATM welcomed a special guest yesterday! Friend says domestic help was there when this visitor was spotted trying to withdraw some cash!! #KundliMaarKei quite literally 😳 @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/QPMa9uFfrO — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) May 10, 2020

Reports have it that some people called the Union Minister of State and MP VK Singh to call for help. Information was also sent to the Forest Department from the MP's office. The District Forest Officer, immediately gave orders and sent a team to Govindapuram. It is said that the snake was soon rescued by a team.

Recently a video of a cobra being rescued from the handle of a scooty was going viral on social media platforms. The reptile was hissing as it tried to come out of the light hole. A person then rescued the cobra by breaking the handle open.

Another scary video of 6 snakes rescued from abandon pipes was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda recently. The video from Dhenkanal district of Odisha of long pythons from pipes had gone viral. One of the snakes was as long as 18-feet and the rescuers had to use the JCB vehicle for the rescue from the pipes.