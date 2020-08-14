Yes, because virtual pimple popping and urination apps weren't enough, now amid a pandemic we have a virtual hand sanitizer app. We aren't kidding. If you go and check out your Google Play Store to search for Virtual Hand Sanitiser, you will find it. And if you are wondering what it really is? Well, it's all in the name, it is a Virtual hand sanitizer that no one asked for but here we are! This application developed by LongCatIcedTea and does nothing. Like, FR NOTHING! A hand sanitizer bottle shows up in the app and you tap on it anywhere to eject blue virtual hand sanitizer out of the nozzle. It does make a sound every time the liquid plops out tho. But, really you have a whole app for that!

But of course, it is not the app, it is the reactions to app that will make your day. Google Play Store is filled with reviews that are hilariously wondering about the app's purpose of existence. "Downloaded this just to give it go, only giving 4 stars because you only get 49 pumps per full bottle and not 50. That missing pump could mean the difference between you sanitising your hands or not," Stuart Gordon said in the comment section. "To the person who give 1 star . Don't take it seriously . It's just a joke . This really made my day . Really useful and multifunction", wrote another user in the review section.

Virtual hand sanitizer (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Yet another commentor joked, "It's really an amazing app. I had to throw all my liquid sanitizers after downloading this virtual sanitizer because they weren't useful anymore. Now I can save the money which I used to spend on buying hand sanitizer. I wish to get features like full body sanitizer and cloth sanitizer in upcoming updates so that I won't have to take bath and wash clothes anymore."

