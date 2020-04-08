Ways Moving in With Your Parents to Quarantine During COVID-19 Pandemic Can Turn You into a Teen Again!

(Picture credit: Pexels)

Living with your parents, no matter where you are can make you feel like a kid again. And if you have moved to your hometown before the lockdown during COVID-19 pandemic, it can take things to a whole new level. Hanging out with friends is out of the question during these uncertain times. But your parents can make you feel like a regressed teen all over again when you are home all day. If you can relate to these things, remember that you are just not alone!

Going Anywhere Brings a Storm of Questions

Even if you want to head to a grocery store to pick your favourite crackers for your Netflix binging night, you are charged with an onslaught of questions. Why store-bought cookies when your mum can make them at home?

Your Parents Act Like You Are Underaged

Even when you want to finish those last few sips of leftover wine, your parents might act like you are not yet 21 years old. Does this ring to you? Parent's Work-Life Stress Can Affect Their Children's Health.

Having A Dating Life Is Out of Question

Need we say more? You are disrupted, questioned and judged when you are scrolling through your Hinge profile. Late night chats and calls are out of the question even if you have a girlfriend. How To Arrange Sex Dates Online With Your Partner During Quarantine! 5 Things You Didn't Know About WebCam Sex.

Parents Want to Be Involved In Everything You Do!

Even if you want to say hello to a new person on your social media chat or make an official video call, your parents want to be a part of it. Don't hate them; they are just curious!?

You Can't Eat Whatever and Whenever You Want Anymore

Forget Zomato and Swiggy. The moment you are home, you are bound to be disciplined. Breakfast at 9, lunch at 1 and dinner at 8. But did your mom snatch away that late-night cookie you wanted to eat?

Nothing Is Really Your Own

Be it the television set, the couch or the balcony; nothing is really your own. By, now you must be knowing the storyline of half of the daily soaps that your mother watches. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

In the end, your parents want to know everything that is going on in your life. From the hot gossips to the cool music jams, every parent wants a scoop. But hey, they are adorable, and they love you!