New Delhi, April 20: Google messaging service, Google Messages, is a popular app for staying in touch, which is likely to introduce parental control, a new feature to ensure safe texting for kids. Google Messages parental controls feature is expected to allow parents to have increased control over who their children may text. The idea behind the parental control feature is expected to create a safer environment for children by ensuring they can only send messages to contacts approved by their guardians. Google Messages parental controls could be useful for parents looking to protect their children from potential risks on the internet.

As per a report of English Jagran, Google Messages might get parental controls to stop kids from sending text messages to contacts not approved by parents. The feature could help prevent kids from sending texts to unapproved contacts, which will give parents some peace of mind. It's clear that Google is considering the needs of families and looking to provide solutions that can make the technology safer for younger users, but the specifics of its release date are still unclear.

How Will Google Messages Parental Control Work?

It seems that the intended update to Google Messages would include various controls for parents. The parental control feature is expected to be managed through the Family Link app or web experience. The feature ia anticipated to be applicable to RCS and SMS texting standards and which might provide detailed controls to parents over their children's Google Messages activity.

The app may display a message prompting the child to seek parental approval before sending or receiving messages in a selected conversation. This message may appear as "Ask your parent for approval" in some chats, and once a user taps to open the conversation view, the message "To send, ask your parent for approval" may be displayed.

