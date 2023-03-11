Mumbai, March 11: Saturday is one of the anticipated days of the week, a perfect day to have all the fun so that you can unwind and rest on a Sunday. It is the fun day of a weekend. However, not everyone is lucky enough to get a two-day weekend. Some people work on Saturday, and to share that misery, we have some relatable memes and jokes. Memes are always a mood-changer; you can literally scroll through them all day, right? The funny videos and jokes that describe our situation better are so entertaining. If you are someone who is working on a Saturday, these Saturday memes will help you get through. Friday Funny Memes, Hilarious 'FriYAY' Jokes and Messages Go Viral on Twitter As Netizens Gear Up for the Weekend.

It can be challenging to work on weekends and not have time to rest and recharge, especially if you are used to a 2-day off routine. Even if it’s the alternate week or a once-in-a-while working weekend, the fact that you are at your desk while everybody else seems to be having the time of their lives can be annoying. But don’t worry, we have some funny memes that will leave you with a smile while you hit the keys on your keyboard. Kartik Aaryan Trolled With Shehzada Funny Memes and Brutal ‘Superstar’ Jokes After Bollywood Actor’s Latest Film Underperforms at the Box Office.

Check Out Some of the Funny Saturday Memes

Weekend tasks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memesaurus (@memesaurus.rex69)

Going to work on Saturday like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humorous Resources (@humorous_resources)

Cries in corner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Precon Automation and Systems (@preconautomationandsystems)

Why oh why!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WolfMoon Designing (@wolfmoon_designing)

Saturday Mood

Watching People Enjoy Their Weekends

We are sure if you are at your desk while you scroll through these memes, you can relate to all of them. Don’t forget to share them with your colleague sitting next to you. A little humour can definitely help you to get through the day. Happy Saturday!

