It's the favourite day of the week – Friday, the onset of a weekend. Since a lot of corporates have Saturday and Sunday off, Friday becomes the favourite day of the week, relaxation seeping in to unwind on the weekend. It is no wonder we get the phrase Friday mood as everyone just looks forward to the next two days of rest. The second half of Friday is even more anticipated as employees kill a few hours before they can head home or go out with their colleagues. As much as we all have a hatred for Monday, we love the vibe Friday brings to us. To express it better, we have some funny memes and jokes on Friday. You can share these with your colleagues and have a great start to the day. Check out the‘Long Weekend Over’ Funny Memes and Jokes Flood the Internet.

Friday is one of the days where some of us are really low on concentration because all we are thinking of is our plans for the weekend. While some of us do have interesting plans to go out and enjoy, many also prefer just staying in bed, binge-watching and eating their favourite meals. Don't worry, if you got no plans for a Friday, at least you have some memes to share and a few laughs. Monday Morning Funny Memes, Jokes, GIFs, Photos and Comical Puns To Kickstart A New Week With Some Cheery Vibes!

Friday Motivation Be Like

Meme Day 97: It’s a Friday and I have zero motivation to do any work. pic.twitter.com/HmcPzjozAQ — Lemun (@CrazzyLemun) February 11, 2022

Fridays at Work

No Plans

The Mood on Friday WFH

Mood 🐾 - it’s Friday and it has been a good day pic.twitter.com/annEcvd5iC — 𝖯ɑᥣᥣɑ𝗏ꪱ (@pallavi31) February 24, 2023

When You Get Into an Argument on a Friday With Your Boss

Active Participation in Friday Events

You Should Know Better!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women Of Project Management® (@womenofpm)

Let's Roll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by our.bright.learning🤗esl.tefl.resources (@our.bright.learning)

These are some of the funny memes to sum up the Friday energy most of us bring to work. Unless you have a working Saturday, you are going to need some Saturday memes to make do with. Share these funny memes and jokes with your colleagues and bask in the spirit of Friday. Happy Friday, folks!

