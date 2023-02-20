Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s first film of 2023, one of the much-anticipated releases this year, Shehzada, hit theatres last Friday. Sadly, the remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is not faring well at the box office. Not that the below-par box office performance has come as a surprise. The low advance bookings, the last-minute buy one get one free ticket strategy after the disastrous ‘out of respect’ strategy to shift the release date by a week to pave the way for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan were all giant red flags. And as soon as the opening weekend collection of Shehzada was released by trade expert Taran Adarsh, followed by others, the writing was on the wall. Twitterati are having a field day trolling Kartik Aaryan and Shehzada with memes! Yes, Shehzada funny memes and brutal digs at Kartik Aaryan’s ‘superstar’ status are going viral on Twitter. Cirkus: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty's Film Gets Trolled Posts its Netflix OTT Release, Twitterati Share Brutally Funny Memes and Jokes on the Comedy Film.

Appreciation and trolling are part and parcel in this time and age of social media. Celebs are not immune. Kartik Aaryan, who was touted as the next superstar after his 2022 blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is getting roasted by the same audience after Shehzada’s tepid response at the box office. Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted the first weekend box office performance of Shehzada, writing, “#Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz. [sic]” And movie buffs were not leaving this opportunity to take a potshot at the 32-year-old actor.

Taran Adarsh Tweets on Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Shehzada's Box Office Numbers

#Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dNwZQP640S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2023

Ouch!!!

Final Box Office Prediction of Shehzada

ROFLing Hard

1 film ka Superstar 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ciuHJvTWL1 — 😎KING OF MEMES😎 (@Memelover246) February 20, 2023

He Will Bounce Back, Binod

True Story

sab FIRE nahin hote pic.twitter.com/MAK1zzyb7w — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) February 20, 2023

Arre Yaar

Pathaan Baap of Shehzada at the Box Office!!

Effect of #Pathaan is clear...😌 Still it's vibing in 4th week 💥❤️‍🔥 I think it's just @iamsrk Thing's 👑 Baap Baap Hota Hai 🤫 pic.twitter.com/7E0E6PUeg9 — BIM™🔁 (@ItsmeMBfan) February 19, 2023

HAHHAHHAHAHHAH

Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya

Allle Le

Pathaan Ne Toh Bola Tha

Sahih kaha tha Pathaan ne👍 pic.twitter.com/dHMsrDLcw4 — 😎KING OF MEMES😎 (@Memelover246) February 18, 2023

They began posting funny memes, especially referencing him as a ‘one-movie wonder.’ There are who also had several pieces of advice for Kartik, such as refraining from working in the remakes in the future, not boasting about himself as a superstar without doing a line of good work, and so on. For now, Shehzada is hanging in there, facing stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s All-Time Blockbuster, Pathaan, which is going strong even in Week 4. Then there is Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While the latest Marvel movie has not been in its red hot form compared to the franchise’s previous film, nevertheless, it has enough steam to keep Shehzada in check!

