The “43 + 24” joke is the latest math meme taking over the internet, not for its accuracy, but for its cheeky twist and a Gen Alpha swap. While 43 + 24 technically equals 67, that’s not the answer most people are looking for and it is further confusing people online. And the replies are pure internet gold: “43 + 24 = 67, but if you add you + me, we could make 69,” or “43 + 24 = 67” with the Doot Doot song in the background. The viral meme blends simple arithmetic, the latest pop culture thematic and a callback to Gen X slang. So, is ‘43 + 24’ the new 69? Let us understand the Gen Alpha brain rot twist with meaning and funny responses. Girl Math Funny Memes and Jokes: Decoding Internet’s Favourite Trend With Best Meme Templates and Hilarious Instagram Posts.

‘43 + 24’ Meme Origin

The joke typically goes like this: someone posts “What’s 43 + 24?” and instead of replying “67,” users jump in with sarcastic, ironic, or meme-infused answers. These range from childish comebacks like “your mom” or “Deez nuts” to double entendre comments like “69. Nice.” Even a teacher’s post stating that “My 7th graders just asked me to add 43 + 24. I fell for it,” went viral, highlighting the possible usage of a 69 joke. But Gen Alpha's 67 meme reference is different, not arithmetic or a flirty joke, but Doot Doot song and LaMelo Ball's basketball edits.

Teacher's Post on ‘43 + 24’ Joke Meme

The ‘43 + 24’ is 67 meme refers to the song Doot Doot by Skrilla, featuring G Herbo, a hip-hop song released in December 2024. In the context of Doot Doot, 6-7 refers to 67th Street in Chicago, likely a nod to Skrilla’s roots or affiliations. The song became popular across TikTok and Instagram, further being the subject of a variety of videos that included edits of the basketball player LaMelo Ball. The trend began when a TikToker paired commentary on LaMelo Ball's 6’7" height with the Doot Doot song. The combination of Ball’s impressive game and Skrilla’s catchy beat resonated with fans, sparking a wave of similar memes. Soon, footage of Lamelo Ball with the 6-7 reference became popular on social media, with young kids making it a common classroom joke.

‘43 + 24’ Is 67 Gen Alpha Meme Trend Explained

They’re not trying to get her to say 69 or even 67. They’re trying to get her to say 6-7 (like 6’7”). It’s solely based on this one LaMelo ball edit using the song “Doot Doot” by Skrilla ☠️ pic.twitter.com/uZMIymO7I6 — Caleb 🧎🏾 (@kzlewis37) July 9, 2025

The 67 Viral Meme Trend

For anyone who doesn't get it https://t.co/lPbHqVgJO5 — Know Your Meme (@knowyourmeme) July 8, 2025

Watch Video of Skrilla’s ‘Doot Doot’ Song and Catchy 6’7 Lyrics:

The ‘43 + 24’ doesn’t seem cheeky or flirty in the latest context of the meme trend. Instead, it solely focuses on Doot Doot Song and Lamelo Ball 6’7" height reference during the game.

