Every now and then, a new trend or challenge takes over the internet. There have been many bizarre and fun trends on social media in recent times. One such fun trend is the 'Aged' filter trend. This trend kickstarted from TikTok after influencers and celebrities started making videos with the old-age filter. Photo Filters: 70% Parents Believe Editing Apps and Image Filters Negatively Impacting Children's Body Image.

With the help of this new AI filter, TikTokers can have a peep into their future by seeing a startlingly accurate representation of themselves in their old age. Until now, more than 132 million people have tried the AI's Aged filter making it go viral. The trend has given rise to the #agedfilter on social media platforms.

What is TikTok Viral Aged Trend?

The Aged filter is the newest social media sensation from TikTok, allowing users to see their own ageing process decades in the future. It has been referred to as hyper-realistic and commended for accuracy.

Some people have fully embraced their ageing appearance, taking comfort in resembling their grandparents. In contrast, others are not as happy, remarking that they appear considerably older than those who followed the trend. Kylie Jenner joined the trend as she tried the Aged filter and was clearly not impressed.

Watch Kylie Trying Aged Trend:

Apart from this, Kim Kardashian, North, and Hailey Bieber also hopped on the viral TikTok Aged trend. What Is Boat Jumping Challenge? Know Everything About the Dangerous TikTok Trend That Claimed Four Lives in Alabama.

Watch Kim Kardashian and North Trying Aged Filter:

Watch Hailey Bieber Trying Old Age Filter:

Here are some Aged filter videos from social media. Netizens have various reactions to the filter.

Aged Filter

TT has a new filter that shows how you will look like in old age.😁 pic.twitter.com/bSnXlpVPA3 — B A H A R (@bemer_bahar) July 17, 2023

Big No!

Don’t use the old age filter pic.twitter.com/SBdpW9PJgc — MBA Youngboy (@youcallmeaashik) July 21, 2023

Looking 150 Years Old!

AI Old Age Filter

Even dermatologists and plastic surgeons have voiced their opinions about the filter, describing it as "spot on" in terms of accuracy and providing skincare advice to slow the ageing process. The old age filter trend is evoking many positive and negative reactions.

While 'Bold Glamour' and other TikTok beauty filters have come under fire for supporting harmful beauty ideals, Generation Z users remarked that the Aged filter was a reality check for them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2023 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).