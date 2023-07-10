TikTok has become a hub of emerging risky trends. A few days ago, the 'Car Surfing' challenge caused the death of a 16-year-old boy from Colorado, US. The recent trend which is going viral is called the 'Boat Jumping' challenge. The dangerous TikTok challenge has so far claimed the lives of four people from Alabama who died attempting the challenge. What is Car Surfing Challenge? Know All About Dangerous Social Media Challenge That Caused the Death of a 16-Year-Old Boy in Colorado.

What is the Boat Jumping Challenge?

The Boat Jumping challenge is a recent viral challenge which is trending on TikTok. The participant of the challenge jumps or flips off the back of a speeding boat. The rate of speed at which the participant hits the water is so intense that it could result in serious life-threatening injuries. The authorities have strictly warned against performing the challenge after it took the lives of four people from Alabama, including a father.

Here's the Video of the Challenge:

Police say at least 4 people have died doing the TikTok boat jumping challenge "When they jumped out of the boat, they literally broke their neck ... instant death" pic.twitter.com/OKUPNXlGG0 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 9, 2023

Deaths Caused By Boat Jumping Challenge

As per the Alabama authorities, at least four people have died while performing the Boat Jumping challenge in the past six months. The participants of the challenge jumped off the backs of speeding boats, which resulted in the breaking of their necks as they hit the water at high speed and further drowned, causing instant death. What is PK Challenge That Killed an Influencer? Know Everything About the Viral Chinese Trend That is Deemed Deadly!

The first victim of this challenge was a man who jumped off the boat in the Coosa River while attempting the viral challenge. His wife and children were on the boat and watched the deadly accident that took his life. Sadly, the wife had recorded the video of the challenge that resulted in the shocking accident.

