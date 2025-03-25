Ashton Hall is a name that has recently been making waves across social media, sparking curiosity among users about who he is and what’s driving his viral rise. Ashton Hall is a rising social media personality and content creator who has gained significant attention for his engaging and authentic online presence. Known for his relatable content and humour, Ashton has rapidly built a large following on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. His success can be attributed to his ability to connect with audiences through fitness videos and routines. Ashton Hall is a social media powerhouse, known for his exceptional ability to leverage his daily routine into captivating content. He is currently going viral for his bizarre 'morning routine.' Fitness Coach Ashton Hall’s Saratoga Ice Water and Banana Peel Morning Routine Breaks the Internet, Viral Videos Spark Wave of Funny Memes and Jokes (Watch).

Who Is Ashton Hall?

With a following exceeding 10 million, Ashton Hall has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing influencers in the digital space. Over the past 30 days, Ashton has accumulated an astounding 1 billion views on his Instagram Reels with several of his videos going viral, reaching 23.2 million, 17.8 million, 62 million and even 113 million views. Impressively, every video he’s posted in the past week has surpassed 3 million views, showcasing his undeniable impact on social media. Walking, Swimming or Yoga, 5 Low-Impact Workouts You Can Include in Your Daily Routine.

Why Is Ashton Hall Going Viral?

What has made the fitness coach and influencer go viral is his extreme, by-the-minute account of how he starts his day. Ashton Hall's morning routine is something people can't stop talking about. And it's not just the idea of a 4:00 AM wake-up routine. Rubbing a banana peel on his forehead, spending nearly an hour in a steam room, dunking his face in an ice bath filled with Saratoga bottled water right before he delivers a motivational speech to the camera, his sprint and more, his videos have broken the internet and how! In weeks time, Ashton Hall's viral morning routine sparked a wave of reactions, including funny memes, jokes and more.

Ashton Hall Morning Routine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Hall (@ashtonhallofficial)

Ashton Hall Strenuous Workout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Hall (@ashtonhallofficial)

Ashton Hall Fitness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Hall (@ashtonhallofficial)

Ashton Hall Fitness Routine As Online Coach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Hall (@ashtonhallofficial)

Ashton Hall’s success is a reflection of how the digital world is reshaping the entertainment and influence industries. Rather than relying on traditional methods such as acting or music to build a public profile, content creators like Ashton are proving that fame can be earned in new, innovative ways. His ability to stay authentic and relatable has made him a popular figure in the ever-evolving world of social media and his continued growth as an influencer shows that he is a name to watch in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).