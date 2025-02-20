Exercises are crucial for keeping our bodies healthy. Some adhere to heavy body workouts, protein and other hardcore training to keep themselves in shape. However, people with heart diseases or other ailments are often advised to stay away from such training. They are asked not to divulge into the exercises which could cause them harm. In such cases, low-impact exercises are adopted, which can be done daily and help keep your body in shape. These help in improving fitness, strength, and flexibility while being gentle on joints. You can easily incorporate these exercises into your daily routine for an active lifestyle.

1. Walking

Walking is considered one of the most popular low-impact exercises. It helps keep your cardiovascular system healthy and burns calories. You can increase the intensity of your workout by running or adding a short burst of speed. Walking on an inclined surface can also help you to elevate your stamina. How Many Steps To Walk Daily For Healthy Benefits? Study Finds These Many Steps Per Day Reduce Risk of Premature Death.

2. Cycling

This is a great aerobic exercise that helps work out all the muscles in your lower body. You must also be careful around your hips and knees. Your leg strength also rises with this exercise. You must also make sure the handlebar and the saddle are correctly adjusted for your height, or you could injure yourself. Cycling Helps Strengthen Muscles and Boost Mental Health, Know 5 Significant Benefits of Adding Cycling to Your Exercise Routine.

3. Swimming

Swimming burns your calories and increases your stamina. Try swimming at a continuous pace for improved heart health. It is also one of the most joint-friendly exercises, as the buoyancy of the water reduces stress on the joints.

4. Yoga

This exercise requires only a mat and some aasanas. Yoga focuses on overall health, including physical and mental health. Different poses in yoga can lead to flexibility in your body. It also helps in burning your calories.

5. Stretching

It is often considered a warm-up before any exercise. It induces flexibility in the body and reduces muscle stiffness. Daily stretching can keep your body relaxed and enhance mobility. This is one of the best low-impact exercises which you can practice daily.