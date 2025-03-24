Ashton Hall, a fitness coach and rising social media icon has taken the internet by storm with the reveal of his meticulously designed morning routine. Well-known for his holistic approach to fitness and well-being, Hall’s daily ritual goes beyond physical exercise to include practices aimed at improving mindset, boosting productivity and nurturing overall health. His morning routine has quickly captured the attention of millions, becoming a source of inspiration for anyone looking to improve both their mental and physical wellness. Hall's commitment to self care, from early mornings filled with exercise, soaking face in Saratoga water, mindfulness and balanced nutrition provides a roadmap for those seeking to optimise their mornings and set a positive tone for the entire day. Walking, Swimming or Yoga, 5 Low-Impact Workouts You Can Include in Your Daily Routine.

Ashton meticulously outlines his daily routine, starting his day before dawn at 3:50 AM. After brushing his teeth, he heads to his balcony for a set of push-ups, spending 15 minutes energising himself. This is followed by a period of meditation, prayer and a face-dunk in a bowl of ice-cold water. By 6 AM, he prepares for the gym, where he works out until 7:30 AM. To round off his morning, he takes a refreshing swim and showers, ready to tackle the day ahead. Fitness Tips: Five Ways To Overcome Challenges and Remain Committed to Your Fitness Goals.

Just before 9 am, Hall enjoys a banana and uses its peel to massage his face. Afterwards, he dons a blazer and settles into his work desk. He repeats the face-dunking ritual in ice-cold water before heading into a meeting, where he enjoys a breakfast prepared for him. This marks the conclusion of his morning routine. The video’s widespread popularity has sparked a variety of reactions, ranging from amusement and disbelief to criticism.

What Is Saratoga Water?

Saratoga water is a type of mineral water sourced from the Saratoga Springs area in New York. Saratoga Springs has been famous for its natural springs and the water is known for its distinctive mineral content including a high level of carbonation.

Watch The Video Here:

The morning routine pic.twitter.com/HLhpwpKib8 — Tips For Men - Fashion | Essentials | Luxury (@tipsformenx) March 20, 2025

Ashton Hall Morning Routine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Hall (@ashtonhallofficial)

Way To Fitness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Hall (@ashtonhallofficial)

What Is Saratoga Water?

Saratoga Water has seen a spike in Google searches with a 1,379% increase in interest pic.twitter.com/Hm6nAK3gm3 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 23, 2025

LOL

am I forgetting anything pic.twitter.com/MYHMAWZMRz — matt (@computer_gay) March 22, 2025

Ashton Hall Inspired Fitness Goals

By age 25 you should have: - one bowl - one lemon - twenty ice cubes - four bottles Saratoga water preferably more. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 23, 2025

Saratoga Sparking Water Wave

99% of the world didn’t even know Saratoga sparkling water existed a week ago. The sales increase because of Ashton Hall has to be insane. pic.twitter.com/zpOhCIU7NO — Vent It (@VentItMedia) March 23, 2025

Latest Fitness Stack

Latest fitness bro stack: - Bottles of Saratoga water - Crispy ice cubes - Frido Aeromesh Chair - A bunch of fresh bananas having more of each is even better! pic.twitter.com/93Kp25btUL — Ganesh Sonawane (@ganeshunwired) March 24, 2025

Executives At Saratoga Water HQ:

Executives at Saratoga Water HQ: pic.twitter.com/pQFdjXMa6O — ojigbe 🇬🇭 (@ojigbeready) March 22, 2025

Saratoga Water CEO For The Next 3 Weeks

Saratoga water CEO for the next 3 weeks https://t.co/WVYD0BYO0W pic.twitter.com/PWaxlsgPiD — CHUKWUNOMNSO (@NonsOka4) March 23, 2025

Saratoga Water wave

bros been on the Saratoga Water wave pic.twitter.com/RiSXdcJdjL — fabian (@REYCULER) March 22, 2025

How To Start My Day?

when the store is out of Saratoga water but I need to start my day pic.twitter.com/kpl2Z7kej1 — Sam Ro 📈 (@SamRo) March 23, 2025

Not Him Starting The Trend!

not him starting a trend i'm crying😭 pic.twitter.com/F5WFC38LbC — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 23, 2025

Ashton Hall’s morning routine transcends the simple act of waking up early or working out, it's about establishing a solid foundation for the day through intentional self-care. His well-rounded approach which combines fitness, mindfulness, nutrition and goal-setting has inspired millions around the world to take action toward bettering their health and productivity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).