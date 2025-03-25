Ashton Hall, a fitness coach and emerging social media personality has gained widespread attention for his carefully crafted morning routine. Known for his holistic approach to fitness and well-being, Hall’s daily practices encompass much more than just physical exercise. His routine focuses on enhancing mental clarity, increasing productivity and promoting overall health. The routine has resonated with millions, inspiring those who wish to improve both their physical and psychological wellness. Hall’s dedication to self-care, starting each day with exercise, refreshing his face with Saratoga water, practising mindfulness and maintaining balanced nutrition offers a blueprint for anyone looking to optimise their mornings and create a positive foundation for the rest of the day. The main focus of Hall’s morning routine is Saratoga water, ice facials and banana peels. Saratoga water refers to naturally carbonated mineral water that comes from the Saratoga Springs area in upstate New York. The water is renowned for its distinctive effervescence and mineral-rich content, which is said to have health benefits. The internet is filled with memes of Ashton Hall and Saratoga Water. Fitness Coach Ashton Hall’s Saratoga Ice Water and Banana Peel Morning Routine Breaks the Internet, Viral Videos Spark Wave of Funny Memes and Jokes (Watch).

Ashton meticulously outlines his daily routine, starting his day before dawn at 3:50 AM. After brushing his teeth, he heads to his balcony for a set of push-ups, spending 15 minutes energising himself. This is followed by a period of meditation, prayer and a face-dunk in a bowl of ice-cold water. By 6 AM, he prepares for the gym, where he works out until 7:30 AM. To round off his morning, he takes a refreshing swim and showers, ready to tackle the day ahead. Who Is Ashton Hall? Why Is He Going Viral? Inside the Bizarre Morning Routine of the Fitness Influencer and Former NFL Player Fueling His Social Media Success (Watch Videos).

Ashton Hall And Saratoga Water Memes

I accidentally slept in and missed my morning routine 💔 pic.twitter.com/wCIcyOA3pa — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 24, 2025

Checklist Done!

am I forgetting anything pic.twitter.com/MYHMAWZMRz — matt (@computer_gay) March 22, 2025

Can't Miss This!

55 Saratoga Waters, 55 Bananas, 55 Bags of Ice

55 Saratoga Waters, 55 Bananas, 55 Bags of Ice pic.twitter.com/NfDN3AHvvM — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) March 23, 2025

Saratoga Water Is The Ultimatum!

Unless You’re making the ice with Saratoga too. You’re putting your face in poor people’s tap water pic.twitter.com/nCMWXeS89M — Nahuel Hilal (@NahuelHilal) March 23, 2025

What About You?

When you don't use twitter for 3 days and come back to everyone talking about Saratoga water , bananas and dipping their face on ice pic.twitter.com/EdaG67oRlw — Red ❤️‍🔥 (@RedLi8ning11) March 24, 2025

LOL

me liking every tweet that has some combination of ice, pools, bananas, & saratoga water bottles pic.twitter.com/LkuNiKCSRr — swilly ☻ (@swillysports) March 24, 2025

See Ya!

See you at 4am pic.twitter.com/TxSsN1CsTH — The Screen Rot Podcast (@screenrotpod) March 22, 2025

What A Life!

local supermarket doesn't sell saratoga water. I'll never be successful in life pic.twitter.com/yQBgVWuYwq — ًsayf (@sayfoncaffeine) March 23, 2025

Saratoga Water High Sales

Marketing is really a wild industry, just like that Saratoga water is now making sales pic.twitter.com/lBk3nKFyDx — 𝔍𝔦𝔪 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔍𝔞𝔭𝔥𝔢𝔯 (@jim_trax_japher) March 23, 2025

How To Start The Day

when the store is out of Saratoga water but I need to start my day pic.twitter.com/kpl2Z7kej1 — Sam Ro 📈 (@SamRo) March 23, 2025

ROFL

Not the 4am twerk session 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tr6cdIdsTI — RikoTheKen🦄🧁 (@OnikasKatana) March 21, 2025 LOL

Morning gang, don’t forget to dunk your face in ice water today 💪🏻 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 23, 2025

