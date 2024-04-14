Gandhinagar, April 14: A businessman from Gujarat is making headlines after giving up his entire lifetime earnings of Rs 200 crore. Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari and his wife, who reside in the Himmatnagar, Sabarkantha region of Gujarat, have decided to give up the comforts of worldly life and become monks. Many are left astonished by their decision, and messages expressing disbelief over it are all over social media.

Coming from a well-to-do family in Sabarkantha, Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari had a comfortable childhood. The latter was involved in the construction industry and did business in Ahmedabad and Sabarkantha. Mumbai-Based Diamond Merchant Yatrik Zaveri Becomes Jain Monk.

The Bhandari family has a lengthy history of involvement with members of the Jain community, including monks and followers. It is now the pledge of Bhavesh Bhai and his wife to live an austere life, giving up all material belongings, including air conditioners, fans, and cell phones. Their choice came about as a result of their two children, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old daughter, deciding to become monks in 2022. Bhavesh Bhai and his wife took their cue from their kids and made the same decisions. Khushi Shah, 12-Year-Old Gujarat Girl, to Take 'Diksha' in Surat Today to Become a Jain Monk.

The Bhandari couple and thirty-five others promised to live a disciplined life in a magnificent procession that took place in Himmatnagar. Bhavesh Bhai gave out all 200 crores of his money prior to the 4-kilometer-long procession. According to various media reports, the couple will formally make their lifelong vow of renunciation at the Himmatnagar Riverfront on April 22.

