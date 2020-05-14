'Roses Are Red' Funny Memes Trend on TikTok Featuring Google Translate Will Make You ROFL Hard; Here's How You Can Be a Part of The Challenge!

'Roses Are Red' Funny Meme Trend on TikTok Will Make You ROFL (Photo Credits: TikTok)

Memes in forms of videos, picture or even texts are the best thing on the internet. But if you are someone whose meme game is strong, you'll know that the the "roses are red, violets are blue" memes have its own fanbase. It has been going on from a very long time, however, the trend is now being served with a twist on TikTok and we really are ROFLing hard! This version of "roses are red" memes are churned out using Google Translate. Yes, the app that helps you translate any language around the world. This form of Google translate, "roses are red" memes has taken over TikTok and we are thankful for this refreshing break from other worrying trends on TikTok like #AutismChallengs or #BlackSkinChallenge. Viral Autism Challenge On TikTok is The Newest Low; Twitterati Slams The Trend That Mocks People With Disabilities.

So What is This Challenge That Involves "Roses are Red" and Google Translate and How To Try Out This Trend?

The "roses are red" challenge videos are made in two parts. The first part involves a clip of Google Translate reading interesting versions of "Roses are Red" poem with a creative twist in the second line. The second line has to rhyme with the clip that follows and the following clip can be from a famous movie, show or anything that is unrelated. It has to rhyme and you will get the most hilarious resluts. TikTok 'Black Skin Trend' on the Song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' Called out For Promoting Colourism! Infuriated Netizens' Reactions Go Viral.

Check Out Funny 'Roses Are Red' Memes on TikTok Featuring Google Translate Of The Videos:

Here's Another One

LOL

ROFL

LMAO

Isn't this trend absolutely hilarious? Definitely better than some of the shocking challenges that took over TikTok. Recently, Autism challenge was going viral on Tiktok and it received immense backlash from netizens. Under #AutismChallenge a vicious trend is going viral on the internet that sees people mocking the people with disabilities.