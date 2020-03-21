World Down Syndrome Day 2020 Quotes: Inspirational Lines to Pass on Positive Messages About Genetic Chromosome 21 Disorder

World Down Syndrome Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Down Syndrome celebrated on the 21st of March every year is a day we express solidarity with all individual fighting this incurable disease. The significance behind the date being 21st March is that it is the triplication of the 21st chromosome that causes this condition hence the third month of the year was selected by the United Nations. It is estimated that 3000 to 5000 children are born with this chromosome disorder each year which is a staggering number. Almost 1 in 1000 live births worldwide have Down Syndrome and it has always been a part of human civilisation. World Down Syndrome Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of The Day Creating Awareness of This Genetic Chromosome 21 Disorder.

The day focusses on access to health care and educating people about this disease which is one of the broader objectives of the United Nations. The UNGA in 2012 decided to observe the World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 to bring together member states, civil societies and NGOs on the same platform. In order to improve the quality of life of people suffering from the syndrome, regular check-ups are needed which helps monitor their mental and physical well-being. Speech therapy and counselling play an important role in their development and this is where the governments need a lot of support from experts to come up with proper plans. World Down Syndrome Day 2020: From Sleeping Problems to Managing Health, Here's How to Care for a Newborn with Down Syndrome Disease.

The theme for World Syndrome Day 2020 is “We Decide” and this basically refers to the active participation and decision making of individual suffering from Down Syndrome. Through inclusive consultation, the core fundamentals of human rights of the affected persons are taken care of. The UN is of the opinion that key stakeholders must have a free say in how to effectively ensure the growth of these special individuals. Media like in every field has a key role in propagating this beautiful message. On World Down Syndrome Day, we take a look at some of the famous quotes on it.

World Down Syndrome Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: 21st Chromosome – A blessing in disguise

Down syndrome quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: "I choose not to place “DIS”, in my ability." – Robert M Hence

World Down syndrome day quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: My faith has strengthened. God has shown me through my son with Down syndrome to not take anything for granted. I'm more grateful. ― Yvonne Pierre

Down Syndrome Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: Having Down syndrome means nothing to me, I'm special like everyone else and serve my country, I do not let people judge me for having Down syndrome. The important thing is how I feel about myself. On the inside, I feel beautiful.

World Down Syndrome Day 2020 quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: "It's NOT my extra chromosome that makes me happy, it's because I'M LOVED."

Down syndrome quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: "Your child has taught you to see the world through the eyes of unconditional love." – Nancy Dyer

World Down syndrome day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: "No disability or dictionary out there is capable of clearly defining who we are as a person." – Robert M Hensel

These are some beautiful lines which you can send someone who is battling with this genetic disorder and pass on the positive messages. Make sure on this day, you spread awareness the right way by sharing these images and quotes.