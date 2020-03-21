World Down Syndrome Day 2020: From Sleeping Problems to Managing Health, Here's How to Care for a Newborn with Down Syndrome Disease

Baby with Down Syndrome (Photo Credits: National Down Syndrome Adoption Network Facebook)

Children born with Down Syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 21. It is this additional genetic material that disrupts the mental and physical development. Infants born with the disease have a low muscle tone and are at a risk of various other problems which increases the complexities of newborn care. If you are a parent to a Down Syndrome child, these tips will keep your little one in the best of their health. Make note of each one of them!

Sleeping

Down syndrome infants have an enlarged tongue, and so when they sleep, the tongue may fall back into the throat, increasing the risk of obstructive sleep apnea (a condition that can cause them to stop breathing for some time). Watch out for signs of snoring, restless sleep and gasping and report to your doctor if this is a frequent occurrence.

Heart Defects

Did you know that approximately 50 percent of infants with Down Syndrome have a heart problem? While doctors identify certain heart defects prenatally during an ultrasound, some get diagnosed after birth. Your newborn will mandatorily need to undergo an echocardiogram during his first three months.

Hearing Loss

Down Syndrome children have narrow ear canals that make them prone to ear infections. Screen their ears every six months, starting at birth to three years old to ensure that they do not have any hearing impairment.

Eye Problems

In infants with Down Syndrome, eye problems can range from mild to severe eye conditions like cataracts. See a paediatric ophthalmologist everyone to two years from birth even if your child is not born with any vision problems.

Gastrointestinal Problems

Hirschsprung disease, an intestinal nerve condition can make it difficult to expel stools in Down Syndrome children. Your baby will also be at a higher risk for obstructions of the small intestines and a closed anal opening. They will have to undergo surgery to treat these ailments.

Another complication that may arise at birth is hypothyroidism as these special children do not have their thyroid gland functioning well. Plus, Down Syndrome children have mild to moderate intellectual impairment which can make it difficult for them to learn things. So, be prepared for all these challenges.