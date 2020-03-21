World Down Syndrome Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of The Day Creating Awareness of This Genetic Chromosome 21 Disorder

Down syndrome (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy World Down Syndrome Day 2020: A lot of children are born with the Down Syndrome around the world every year. The World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day which is celebrated by people, including the ones who have Down Syndrome, with great zeal and enthusiasm. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about what the Down Syndrome is and much more. If you are looking for more information about World Down Syndrome Day 2020, its date, history, theme, and significance, then you have come to the right article. World Down Syndrome Day 2020: Physical Characteristics of Trisomy 21 and Other Symptoms Commonly Associated with This Genetic Disorder.

When will World Down Syndrome Day 2020 be celebrated?

The World Down Syndrome Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on March 21 this year too. The first observance of World Down Syndrome Day took place in 2006, with the United Nations taking the event’s recognition in 2012 officially.

The date of observing World Down Syndrome Day is a special one. The World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on the 21st day of the 3rd month, i.e. March 21, as it signifies the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes the Down Syndrome.

What is the Theme of World Down Syndrome Day 2020?

Every year, World Down Syndrome Day is observed under a specific theme. The official theme of World Down Syndrome Day 2020 is “We Decide”.

What is the Significance of World Down Syndrome Day?

The World Down Syndrome Day is observed by the United Nations (UN) along with several international and multi-national organisations across the world. One such significant organisation that organises events and seminars globally is Down Syndrome International (DSi).

The World Down Syndrome Day is observed to encourage people around the globe to promote awareness about Down Syndrome. It aims to educate the public about how to deal with people with Down Syndrome, and do they add value and play a vital role in our daily lives.

It is said that every creation of God is special, irrespective of anything else. As March 21 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy World Down Syndrome Day 2020”. We hope you recognise and celebrate the people with Down Syndrome and praise the efforts they put in to sail along with all of us.