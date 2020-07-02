A XXX porn scene being shot in a public bus has garnered Columbian police attention and no, if you are thinking it is because of filming an x-rated porn scene in a public scene on a public vehicle then you are wrong, it is because momentarily the woman in the shot wasn't wearing a mask. Yes! Amid a global pandemic, if one plans to shoot a porn video in a bus, one must wear a mask. The XXX porno filmed on a bus in the city of Cali drew the attention of the western Colombian department of Valle del Cauca. In the scene, the actress uses a Lovense vibrator controlled by an app on the man's phone, and he records her using it. Apparently, the man even gifted her underwear at the end of the video, as per Ladbible. 'Dirtiest Porn Ever!' Pornhub's Raunchy Video For Latest Campaign on Beating Plastic Pollution Gives a Strong Message.

In the beginning, the adult star can be seen wearing both gloves and a face mask, however, as a man approaches her and she removes the mask at one point to buy a ticket from the man is what made authorities get involved. It is considered a violation of local health regulations. According to the health laws amid coronavirus pandemic says that people using public transport has to wear a mask and that also involved actors shooting a porn video. Porn Ban in India Hasn't Stopped People From Watching XXX Videos, Search Trend for Pornhub Proxy & XVideos2 Websites On Rise.

As per reports by Ladbible, the video was shared on the Pornhub website but was soon deleted. However, a lot of people had seen it and taken screenshots as well. The identities of the people involved haven't been figured by the authorities yet, but it is being said that they could be fined for breaking Colombia's coronavirus safety measures.

