XXX Porn Star Kendra Sunderland is banned from Instagram after she made massive claims that her nudes aren't being removed from the social media platform because of having sexual intimacy with the CEO of the Instagram Adam Mosseri. However, while making these claims she was drunk and also said it as jokes BUT Instagram is having no mercy. She revealed that she has been banned from Instagram as well as TikTok later in tweets.

The XXX porn star shared that she could post nude content because she performed "sex acts" on CEO after she uploaded a topless photo and it stayed for several weeks on the social media platform. However, it didn't last long as soon Instagram took her profile down. The XXX porn star and OnlyFans creator didn't just post a XXX pic but also bragged about not getting flagged, which was nothing more than a mistake from Instagram, the social media platform claimed. XXX actress Sunderland then posted a series of Instagram stories with a sex toy. However, Instagram has denied all claims of having any connection to Mosseri or any other executive at the company

XXX Porn Star Kendra Sunderland said in an Instagram story, "Hey, guys! I just wanna let you know I'm not deleted yet. I'm bats**t crazy. I might be sucking off the CEO of Instagram. But whatever it is, I'm here to stay."

XXX Porn Star Kendra Sunderland's Pic:

However, later on Twitter XXX Porn Star Kendra Sunderland said, "We all want the same freedom on social media and we all want the discrimination against sex workers to stop. But I hope that u find some sort of satisfaction or happiness to know that my account was disabled". "I’m also always blocked from posting on Tik Tok for stupid things other people get away with. These apps clearly target sex workers and I am not exempt. Still going to keep fighting tho for myself & for other sex workers," she further said.

XXX Porn Star Kendra Sunderland's Pic:

"Over a billion people use Instagram and at times that means we make mistakes. This account violated our policies and we've now removed it. This person has no connection to executives at our company, and claims that she received preferential treatment are baseless", an Instagram spokesperson said to Daily Mail. Sunderland is primarily known for filming a porn video in the library of Oregon State University at 19.

