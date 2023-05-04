Renee Gracie, the popular racer-turned-XXX porn star, returned to racing, but it was no less than a disaster. Due to a lack of finance, the 28-year-old left motorsport six years ago and transitioned into XXX sexual entertainment. In 2020, she started her own OnlyFans page and was said to have earned an astounding $500,000 in its first month. OnlyFans XXX Star Renee Gracie's Latest Pics Leave Fans With Dropped Jaws As Her Bikini Fails To Contain Her Boobs! View Hottest Pics.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 driver has continually looked forward to a comeback to the track after reaping the financial rewards. And despite finally receiving her ideal return, this past weekend brought a sobering dose of reality. For the GT World Challenge Australia series, Gracie took the wheel of her Audi R8 LMS on Friday. In the lead-up, she took a photo atop the bonnet of her car, which attracted attention for its eye-catching blue and white paint job and numerous OnlyFans emblems.

But Gracie, who had been preparing towards a return for two years, found racing in Perth to be difficult right away. In practise, the gorgeous brunette was second-slowest and she finished her first race in the GT series in 13th place, two laps behind the winner, after qualifying 13th out of 16 cars in Qualifying 1 and 15th out of 16 in Qualifying 2.

In a Friday post to her 200,000 Instagram followers, Gracie seems unconcerned: “Great first day back on track after 6 years! Time to go racing for the first time in my @onlyfans Audi”. However, she performed even worse in the race on Sunday, finishing 15th overall, second to last.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Gracie (@onlyfansreneegracie)

When she revealed she will be the subject of a new documentary last month, the sizzling adult actress gave the first indication that she would make a comeback to racing. She has insisted that the racing division she is in now, which includes cars from Mercedes, Porsche, Audi, and BMW, is just a stepping stone to competing in international motorsports championships.

It seems like Gracie will need some time to get used to operating a racecar once more. Not to mention carrying out such activities in light of the recent enhancements that did not exist before she hung up her fire gear a few years ago.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).