Yashaswinee Raje Singh, Daughter of BJP’s Vikram Singh, Trolled for Consuming Beef Abroad

Social media influencer and digital creator Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, Vikram Singh, has come under intense online trolling after an Instagram story allegedly showing her eating a beef dish resurfaced on social media. The post triggered widespread reactions, with several users criticising her and questioning the contrast between her personal choices and her father's political image.

The controversy gained traction after screenshots of the Instagram story were circulated on X and other social media platforms. Yashaswinee, who is known online as @yashaswineethepooh, reportedly shared a photo of a meal with the caption: "These beef glass noodles (Asked for extra black fungus) - would go back just for these!!! @luckeeyu I miss you." The post is said to have been uploaded during a trip abroad and later became the subject of online debate. Sanket Bawankule Ate Beef Cutlet at Nagpur Bar, Claims Sanjay Raut Amid Audi Crash Row; Attacks BJP Over ‘Fake Hindutva’ (Watch Video).

Yashaswinee Raje Singh Beef Controversy

Family of BJP leaders enjoy beef abroad and your children create riots here in the name of mother cow. pic.twitter.com/KHsmeNKtPr — Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) June 13, 2026

Yashaswinee Raje Singh Trolled for Consuming Beef Abroad

Following the circulation of the screenshot, Yashaswinee faced trolling from several social media users. Critics highlighted that she is the daughter of Vikram Singh, a former BJP legislator associated with a party that has often advocated cow protection and stricter regulations on cattle slaughter in several states.

Many posts on X and other platforms focused on the perceived contradiction between the political positions associated with her father and Yashaswinee's personal choices. The controversy quickly became a trending discussion among political commentators and social media users. Beef Ban Diktat Triggers Protest in Kerala Bank: Canara Bank Employees in Kochi Hold ‘Beef Fest’ After Regional Manager From Bihar Banned Beef in Canteen.

Who Is Yashaswinee Raje Singh?

Yashaswinee Raje Singh is a digital creator, model and social media influencer with a significant online following. She is the daughter of former BJP MLA Vikram Singh and sister of Manaswinee Raje Singh. She is known for sharing lifestyle, travel and social commentary content on social media.

Apart from her fashion and lifestyle content, Yashaswinee has previously drawn attention for expressing views on international issues, including support for the Palestinian cause, which also led to online criticism and trolling earlier this year.

The latest controversy has reignited discussions around the scrutiny faced by family members of political figures on social media. While supporters argued that personal dietary choices are a private matter, critics continued to question the optics surrounding the issue.

As of now, neither Yashaswinee Raje Singh nor Vikram Singh has publicly responded to the latest round of criticism linked specifically to the resurfaced Instagram story. The discussion, however, continues to generate significant engagement across social media platforms.

Vikram Singh served as a BJP MLA from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and remains a known political figure in the state. The recent controversy emerged after archived screenshots and social media posts involving his daughter were shared online, prompting renewed attention to her online activity and personal lifestyle choices.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).