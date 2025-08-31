A controversy erupted in Kochi on Friday, August 29, after Canara Bank employees staged a unique protest by organising a "Beef Fest" outside their regional office on MG Road. The demonstration was triggered by a directive from the newly appointed Ernakulam Regional Manager, reportedly from Bihar, banning beef in the office canteen and restricting staff from consuming it on the premises. Led by the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), protesters served beef and parotta in defiance, declaring that food choices are personal and constitutionally protected. Reportedly, CITU state committee member S Krishnamoorthy inaugurated the event and saw union leaders, including PM Sona, KP Sushil Kumar, N Sanil Babu, and SS Anil, addressing the gathering. Employees argued that the diktat was an infringement on their rights and responded symbolically by hosting the festival the very next day. Adding to the tension, union representatives also accused the regional head of misbehaving with a woman employee in front of customers, further intensifying anger within the bank workforce. ‘Many Women Have Faced Similar Issues’: Kerala BJP Protests at MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil’s Office Demanding Resignation After Actress Rini Ann George Alleges Offensive Messages.

Canara Bank Staff Hold ‘Beef Fest’ Protest in Kerala

At a Canara Bank branch, staff staged a ‘beef festival’ outside the office after the newly appointed regional manager from Bihar imposed a ban on beef in the canteen. Protesters, led by BEFI, served beef and parotta in defiance, asserting that ‘food choices are personal and… pic.twitter.com/aaFLnClL06 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 30, 2025

Employees Defy Beef Ban With Protest in Kochi

#Kerala: #Kochi witnessed a rare form of protest on Friday after #CanaraBank employees staged a "Beef Fest" in response to a directive banning #beef from the office canteen and prohibiting staff from consuming it on the premises. The protest, led by the Bank Employees Federation… pic.twitter.com/HHn9esQFo9 — South First (@TheSouthfirst) August 29, 2025

