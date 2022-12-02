We made it to the last month of the year and 2022 has been a wild journey, no two ways about it. The year started with several controversial political incidents, moved on to major cities flooding during monsoon and towards the end we had the T20 World Cup 2022. And obviously, each of these moments had netizens laughing out loud over funny memes and jokes. Indians have the ability to make memes based on anything happening around the world. Whether it is the new UK Prime Minister looking like Ashish Nehra or Pete Davidson dating legit every possible female.

Memes have remained consistent throughout this pandemonium with the abundance of fantastic content that emerged. Memes have always been very popular as outlets for frustration or just as a means of diversion from the world around us. Let's examine some of the 2022 Indian memes that have gone viral the most.

When the eagerly awaited second season of Euphoria finally debuted in January, it dominated online conversation for eight weeks. No scene from the HBO teen drama generated more internet conversation than Maddy's catchphrase, "Bitch, you better be joking."

Bitch, you better be joking 📌 Don't play with me🙅 pic.twitter.com/2XIwm5JJUd — Baddie.af( ♪🧘♪ ) (@Dee__Baddie__) November 24, 2022

The movies Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Everything Everywhere All At Once helped popularise the idea of the multiverse online in May.

This was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/z09ZsW1ogo — Memes For Coldplay (@memes_coldplay) May 12, 2022

'Never reveal your next move' memes went viral this year which included consistently going against expectations.

Never let them know your next move I guess 😭 (h/t basketball_mylove/TT) pic.twitter.com/MpdxkTB8eY — Overtime (@overtime) June 4, 2022

Adam Levine’s sexts, although may be a serious topic of discussion gave rise to hilarious memes and jokes

drinking a robust cabernet sauvignon pic.twitter.com/7sCcRUtkzl — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) September 21, 2022

She’s a 10, but... memes and jokes

she’s a 10 but she’s sleepy 24/7 — ぁ (@Iustrez) November 16, 2022

Everyone dated Pete Davidson this here somehow

BREAKING NEWS‼️ Pete Davidson spotted holding hands with the Riddler in NYC pic.twitter.com/OOCgPGuK3g — em (@emminever) November 16, 2022

‘A day in Bengaluru’ memes went viral after battling significant waterlogging.

for bangalore people on my timeline pic.twitter.com/b4tQXlx4D8 — 🐰 (@firki07) September 13, 2022

Memes After England Defeated India In T20 World Cup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohan Joshi (@mojorojo)

Just few hours ahead of the IND-PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match, Twitter was abuzz with memes.

When Virat Kohli’s stunned expression went viral

Meme fest erupted as Rahul Gandhi’s ‘morning run’ video went viral

Watch | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's early morning run during #BharatJodoYatra in Telangana pic.twitter.com/88jxw1WOhc — NDTV (@ndtv) October 30, 2022

Ashish Nehra memes went viral as Rishi Sunak became UK PM

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor 😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

When Shark Tank India judges' remarks created a meme fest

Chahal's Signature Pose During India Vs Netherlands

If you think we missed out any of the hilarious meme trends this year, let us know! Meanwhile, we couldn't be more amped for the upcoming year 2023 that we hope brings happiness and joy in your life.

