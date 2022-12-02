We made it to the last month of the year and 2022 has been a wild journey, no two ways about it. The year started with several controversial political incidents, moved on to major cities flooding during monsoon and towards the end we had the T20 World Cup 2022. And obviously, each of these moments had netizens laughing out loud over funny memes and jokes. Indians have the ability to make memes based on anything happening around the world. Whether it is the new UK Prime Minister looking like Ashish Nehra or Pete Davidson dating legit every possible female.
Memes have remained consistent throughout this pandemonium with the abundance of fantastic content that emerged. Memes have always been very popular as outlets for frustration or just as a means of diversion from the world around us. Let's examine some of the 2022 Indian memes that have gone viral the most.
When the eagerly awaited second season of Euphoria finally debuted in January, it dominated online conversation for eight weeks. No scene from the HBO teen drama generated more internet conversation than Maddy's catchphrase, "Bitch, you better be joking."
Bitch, you better be joking 📌
Don't play with me🙅 pic.twitter.com/2XIwm5JJUd
— Baddie.af( ♪🧘♪ ) (@Dee__Baddie__) November 24, 2022
The movies Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Everything Everywhere All At Once helped popularise the idea of the multiverse online in May.
This was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/z09ZsW1ogo
— Memes For Coldplay (@memes_coldplay) May 12, 2022
'Never reveal your next move' memes went viral this year which included consistently going against expectations.
Never let them know your next move I guess 😭 (h/t basketball_mylove/TT) pic.twitter.com/MpdxkTB8eY
— Overtime (@overtime) June 4, 2022
Adam Levine’s sexts, although may be a serious topic of discussion gave rise to hilarious memes and jokes
drinking a robust cabernet sauvignon pic.twitter.com/7sCcRUtkzl
— Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) September 21, 2022
She’s a 10, but... memes and jokes
she’s a 10 but she’s sleepy 24/7
— ぁ (@Iustrez) November 16, 2022
Everyone dated Pete Davidson this here somehow
BREAKING NEWS‼️ Pete Davidson spotted holding hands with the Riddler in NYC pic.twitter.com/OOCgPGuK3g
— em (@emminever) November 16, 2022
‘A day in Bengaluru’ memes went viral after battling significant waterlogging.
for bangalore people on my timeline pic.twitter.com/b4tQXlx4D8
— 🐰 (@firki07) September 13, 2022
Memes After England Defeated India In T20 World Cup
View this post on Instagram
Just few hours ahead of the IND-PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match, Twitter was abuzz with memes.
#PakistanCricket team flying back to Karachi #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup #INDIAvsSA pic.twitter.com/68AtgBQfeA
— Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 30, 2022
When Virat Kohli’s stunned expression went viral
Every Indian fan's reaction when Umesh Yadav is bowling.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/UD23Xrvckn
— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 20, 2022
Meme fest erupted as Rahul Gandhi’s ‘morning run’ video went viral
Watch | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's early morning run during #BharatJodoYatra in Telangana pic.twitter.com/88jxw1WOhc
— NDTV (@ndtv) October 30, 2022
Ashish Nehra memes went viral as Rishi Sunak became UK PM
Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor
— SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022
When Shark Tank India judges' remarks created a meme fest
I got 45% marks. Now which university is going to give me addmission. #SharkTank #SharkTankmemes #SharkTankIndia @amangupta0303
Le Amity University: pic.twitter.com/6CVkR4mKjI
— Riya Bansal (@sarvagun_sampan) January 28, 2022
Chahal's Signature Pose During India Vs Netherlands
Something never changes 😭😂@yuzi_chahal 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/TMIAjwrMEO
— Aditya45 (@RohitianAditya) October 27, 202
If you think we missed out any of the hilarious meme trends this year, let us know! Meanwhile, we couldn't be more amped for the upcoming year 2023 that we hope brings happiness and joy in your life.
