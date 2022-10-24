The UK gets its first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister in the form of the Conservative party leader Rishi Sunak. The former MP has won the race to become the new Britain PM. Social media users have noticed a resemblance between Sunak and former Indian cricketer and fast baller Ashish Nehra. Netizens are comparing based on how similar look Sunak and Nehra are. Users are jokingly congratulating former cricketer Nehra on his election win as UK's next PM. Rishi Sunak Becomes UK Prime Minister: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates New British PM, Says 'Look Forward to Working Closely Together on Global Issues, Implementing Roadmap 2030'.

Check Netizens' Tweets Below:

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor 😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

What a resemble !!! Rishi Sunak & Ashish Nehra . 😯 pic.twitter.com/DGSzFVf1Cw — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) October 24, 2022

