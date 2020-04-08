Zoom Virtual Background Ideas: 9 Fun Ways to Make Your Microsoft Zoom Video Meetings More Interesting!

Zoom virtual backgrounds (Photo Credits: @ahadley25 Twitter)

As Coronavirus lockdown continues, people across countries are working from home. And with that, conference calls and group video calls have become a norm for employees. Zoom, Microsoft's video conferencing app has become quite popular among those in quarantine. To make long meetings fun and interesting, people are now using cool virtual backgrounds. It has become quite a trend and everyone seem to try out something new in their background. As employees compete to come up with the coolest zoom backgrounds, we bring to some features you can try during meetings. Zoom Video Meetings Will Now Need Password Authentication; Is This The End of Zoom-bombing?

While there are no size restrictions for virtual backgrounds, one should crop the image to match the aspect ratio of the camera. From the living room, aquarium, office meeting room, forest, landscape and you can choose from a variety of background options on Zoom. You also have an interactive video where you make a version of yourself walk into the room and appear to be talking to you. And in case you don't know how to do it, teh teleconferencing software has an instructional video which explains how to switch your meeting background to any image you can download. The Office Producers Announce New Comedy Series About Zoom Calls Inspired By Video Meetings Gone Wrong During COVID-19 Pandemic.

1. Maverick Virtual Backgrounds for your zoom meetings:

Zoom up to new altitudes by downloading these #TopGun: Maverick Virtual Backgrounds for your @zoom_us meetings, hangouts and happy hours here: https://t.co/fQ7ONELci6. Share your screenshots with us by tagging @TopGunMovie! pic.twitter.com/TaUBfa4TuS — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) March 27, 2020

2. Lionsgate Movies shared images from John Wick: Chapter 3:

Yeah, we’re thinking you need more Wick backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/MuLQjeg9YP — John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) April 2, 2020

3. Cool, Right?

made a virtual background to have a little more fun with my next zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/F1zRq0B9zK — quarantweeting (@OneKenBoi) April 7, 2020

4. Imagine Working With A Deer Behind You!

Really having some fun with these Zoom virtual backgrounds pic.twitter.com/XcgzuCeYme — Andrew Forbes (@Andrew4Forbes) April 7, 2020

5. Seriously, Sky is The Limit!

I haven’t yet decided on my zoom virtual background for the coming week. But I am surely having some fun! Any suggestions? pic.twitter.com/liqDVdMgAH — Antonio M. Bento (@amb396) April 4, 2020

6. These Zoom Backgrounds Are Pretty Cool!

Doing distance learning on Zoom. Might as well have fun with virtual Zoom backgrounds pic.twitter.com/ieJ74qyH3g — Jace Chang (@ChangYourWorld) April 1, 2020

7. Why Wait For Christmas When You Can Have Zoom Virtual Background:

Thanks to today's Zoom update, I can now join the virtual background fun. pic.twitter.com/G3THKywGYt — Derek Bruff (@derekbruff) April 2, 2020

8. When You Finally Reach The Office:

9. How About Wharton Center, Cobb Great Hall, and Pasant Theatre in Your Background:

Jazz up your Zoom Meetings with these fun Wharton Center virtual backgrounds featuring: The Wharton Center, Cobb Great Hall, and Pasant Theatre. pic.twitter.com/3zkITwqmEK — Wharton Center (@WhartonCenter) April 2, 2020

Know More About Virtual Backgrounds Here:

HBO has also shared backgrounds for Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, Westworld, Euphoria, Insecure, Sharp Objects, Late Night with John Oliver and Succession. Also, if you don't want to explore much with your background, we have another idea for you. One of the best is to take a photo of your own home in perfect order, and make that your virtual background. So, before every video call, you will not have to worry about arranging things in a hurry.