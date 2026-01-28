Paris, January 28: The French government has officially announced a transition to its domestically developed video conferencing tool, Visio, mandating its rollout across all state departments by 2027. This move, confirmed by David Amiel, Minister for the Civil Service and State Reform, aims to eliminate reliance on American platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. The initiative is a cornerstone of France’s broader strategy to bolster digital sovereignty and safeguard the confidentiality of public electronic communications.

The transition follows a year-long testing phase during which Visio garnered approximately 40,000 users. By moving to a homegrown solution, France intends to regain control over its critical digital infrastructure, reducing the risk of foreign surveillance or service disruptions. This policy shift arrives at a time when European nations are increasingly wary of their dependence on US-based IT infrastructure, particularly following significant cloud outages experienced last year. Social Media Ban for Children Under 15 Approved in France: Which Other Countries Have Age Limits? List Here.

Sovereign Digital Ecosystem

Visio is a key component of the "Suite Numérique" plan, an ecosystem of sovereign digital tools designed to provide French civil servants with secure alternatives to US services like Gmail and Slack. Hosted on the sovereign cloud infrastructure of Outscale, a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, the platform ensures that all government data remains within French jurisdiction and under local legal protections.

Visio AI Features

The platform is not merely a replacement for standard video calls but includes advanced features such as AI-powered meeting transcripts and speaker diarization. This technology is provided by the French start-up Pyannote, further highlighting the government’s commitment to integrating local innovation into state operations. These tools are specifically tailored for the needs of civil servants and are not intended for use by the general public or private corporations at this stage.

In addition to security benefits, the French government anticipates significant financial gains from the switch. Estimates suggest that replacing commercial licenses with Visio could save approximately EUR 1 million annually for every 100,000 users. These cost-cutting measures, combined with the goal of "energy and digital sobriety," reflect France’s intent to build a more sustainable and independent public administration. US and UAE Reaffirm Support for IMEC Corridor and AI Cooperation; UAE Commits USD 1.4 Trillion Investment in United States Over Next Decade.

Europe Digital Sovereignty

The decision to ditch US platforms underscores a growing trend across Europe to seek "strategic autonomy" in the tech sector. Minister Amiel emphasised that the strategy highlights France's commitment to protecting national interests amidst rising geopolitical tensions. By relying on a powerful, sovereign tool, the French administration hopes to set a precedent for other European nations looking to mitigate the risks associated with an overreliance on non-European software vendors.

