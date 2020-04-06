Zoom Video Meetings Will Now Need Password Authentication; Is This The End of Zoom-bombing?

Zoom (Photo Credits: Zoom)

Zoom app became the most downloaded android app on Google Play Store during the coronavirus crisis. The app is mainly used by people working from home as it allows 50 participants to join a video conference call with dual screen & HD video, voice system. Some users also teach online course, demonstrate videos & hold virtual meetings. Zoombombers Use Instagram & Twitter To Organise Harassment Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Report.

Recently, The FBI slammed the app for the lack of users' privacy & security and stated that there is a bug in Zoom app which let cybercriminals to hack Microsoft Windows' password. Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Apologised for the same, assured to fix the problem soon & looks like this is the end of zoom-bombers as the video conferencing app will soon need password authentication for video meetings by default. The password protection feature is available for new video meetings, quick meetings & meetings that are accessed using an ID. Skype ‘Meet Now’ Feature Introduced As Zoom Alternative by Microsoft; How to Make Calls Without Any Apps or Account.

Zoom has also brought a feature which allows the admin of a video meeting to accept an incoming request from the waitlist. This will help the admin to verify if the requested participant is identified or a zoom-bomber. Zoom has seen an exceptional growth & has emerged as an essential platform during the coronavirus 21-day India Lockdown. FBI has even warned cybercriminals or hackers for legal actions against them for zoom-bombing.