New Delhi, January 31: A 38-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Tuesday. The police allegedly received a call about the threat around 12.05 am. No arrest has been made as the man is mentally challenged, the police said. Arvind Kejriwal's Promise of Round-the-clock Water a Bluff: Delhi BJP Leader.

