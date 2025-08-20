Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued a statement hours after she was attacked by Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria during a public hearing at her residence. She said it was a "cowardly attack" on the BJP-led government's effort to serve the people of the national capital. "The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people," Ms Gupta wrote in a post on X. "Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better," she added. "Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people. Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before. Public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before," she further added. Rekha Gupta Attacked During ‘Jan Sunvai’ at Her Official Residence in Civil Lines, Delhi Police Probe Underway.

‘Such Attacks Can Never Break My Spirit or My Resolve’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Issues 1st Statement After Attack

आज सुबह जनसुनवाई के दौरान मेरे ऊपर हुआ हमला केवल मेरे ऊपर नहीं, बल्कि दिल्ली की सेवा और जनता की भलाई के हमारे संकल्प पर किया गया एक कायराना प्रयास है। स्वाभाविक है कि इस हमले के बाद मैं सदमे में थी, परन्तु अब बेहतर महसूस कर रही हूँ। मैं अपने सभी शुभचिंतकों से निवेदन करती हूँ कि… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 20, 2025

