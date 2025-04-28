A video released by the news agency ANI shows Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performing aarti of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Baba Bageshwar, at a religious event in Paschim Vihar. Holding a traditional aarti plate, she participated in the ongoing Shri Hanuman Katha program at the DDA Ground. The spiritual discourse by Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham will continue till April 30. Rekha Gupta Led-Delhi Government To Begin Distribution of Ayushman Bharat Cards to Residents Today.

Rekha Gupta Performs Aarti of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

