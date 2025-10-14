The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of 48 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 today, October 14. So far, AAP has announced candidates for 59 assembly constituencies for the Vidhan Sabha polls in Bihar. Notably, AAP has fielded Brij Kishore Gupta from Gopalganj, ND Hasan from Muzaffarpur, and Aditya Lal from Purnia, among other names. Earlier, on Monday, October 6, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Bihar poll. Voting for the 243-seat member Bihar assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes and results on November 14. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Full List.

AAP Releases Second List of 48 Candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Aam Aadmi Party releases the second list of 48 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections. So far, AAP has announced candidates for 59 assembly constituencies. pic.twitter.com/dv1c8rtbMx — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

