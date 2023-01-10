New Delhi, January 10 : India’s own automotive giant, Tata Motors is expected to enthrall the audience at the Auto Expo 2023, with a number of stunning EVs, concepts and new cars, all braced with future ready-tech and features. India Beats Japan, Becomes World's Third-Largest Car Market.

Tata Motors has confirmed that it is going to unveil the EV avatars of its flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari, and the Altroz hatchback. The company will also showcase the Curvv and Avinya EV concepts and is expected to unveil the Punch EV as well, all at 'Hall 14' at the Auto Expo 2023 that commences tomorrow.

Tata Motors’ Future-ready Mobility Promise :

Let’s drive boldly into the future for a new era that’s safer, smarter, and greener. Join us in the movement called #MovingIndia. Visit #TataMotors at #AutoExpo2023 and experience the future of mobility. To know more: https://t.co/cFlbPGjhik#ConnectingAspirations pic.twitter.com/immpsi874O — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) December 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)