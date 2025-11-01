Tata Motors has confirmed that the 2025 Tata Sierra will launch in India on November 25, 2025. The automaker made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “India’s first SUV. Returns. Original then. Unrivalled now.” The teaser video also revealed the SUV in a yellow colour variant. As per reports, the upcoming New Tata Sierra is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof, a premium JBL audio system, and Level-2 ADAS features for safety. It may also include front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats for comfort. Kia, Skoda, Nissan and Mahindra Report Robust India Sales in October Driven by Festive Demand and GST Reforms.

2025 Tata Sierra Launch in India

