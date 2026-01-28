Singer Rahul Vaidya shared a video on Instagram after having a bad experience at a Tata Motors service centre. He advised people not to buy the Tata Nexon EV, claiming he faced multiple issues after purchasing the vehicle. He alleged that Tata’s Indrajit service centre informed him that the main battery pack had a leakage and would be unavailable for the next two months. He questioned, “Are we really ready for EVs?” Rahul said his Nexon EV was frequently at the workshop due to battery pack, ESP and other issues. He also claimed that his father was exhausted by repeated assurances that the car would be available at some point in the future. Responding to the complaint, Tata Motors said, “Dear Mr Vaidya, we sincerely apologise for the difficulties you’ve faced. Our team is looking into the concerns you’ve raised and will connect with you shortly to assist further.” Mahindra Introduces Electric XUV 3XO EV Range Starting at INR 13.89 Lakh.

Singer Rahul Vaidya Criticises Tata Motors Service

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (@rahulvaidyarkv)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Tata Motors Instagram Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)