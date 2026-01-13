Tata Motors is set to officially launch the 2026 Tata Punch facelift in India today, with a live stream starting at 10:30 AM IST. The refreshed micro-SUV features a sharper exterior with a split-headlamp setup, sleek LED DRLs, and a redesigned front grille, while the cabin is expected to receive a larger infotainment screen, an updated digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera system. Powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with manual and AMT options, CNG variants are also expected to continue. Pricing is anticipated to rise modestly over current models. 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch Today in India, Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming Tata Micro-SUV.

The New Tata Punch Facelift 2026 Live Streaming Link