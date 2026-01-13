(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Tata Punch Facelift Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of New Tata Motor Micro-SUV; Know Price, Specifications and Other Details
Tata Motors will launch the 2026 Tata Punch facelift in India today, with a live stream at 10:30 AM IST. The updated micro-SUV features a sharper exterior, LED split-headlamps, a redesigned grille, larger infotainment screen, updated digital cluster, ventilated seats, and 360-degree camera. Powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine, CNG variants continue.
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 13, 2026 10:15 AM IST
