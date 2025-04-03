Hyundai Motor unveiled "NEXO", an FCEV (Full Cell Electric Vehicle) with a bold design and enhanced technology. The Hyundai NEXO FCEV will be showcased during the Seoul Mobility Show 2025, which started on April 3 (today) and will end on April 13, 2025. FCEV uses a fuel cell to convert hydrogen into electricity. The all-new NEXO boasts a 700 km range from a five-minute charge and has an 'art of steel' exterior design. It is also spacious with advanced comfort features and offers increased performance and mobility. ‘Tesla Model Y Is No 1 in China’: Elon Musk Reacts As Tesla’s Model Y Becomes Best-Selling BEV in China for March 2025, Company Sells 43,370 Units.

Hyundai Motor Unveiled 'NEXO' FCEV at Seoul Mobility Show 2025

