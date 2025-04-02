Elon Musk reacted to the news that the Tesla Model Y became the best-selling automobile in China for March 2025. He said, "Tesla Model Y is #1 in China" on X. Tesla sold 43,370 electric vehicles (EVs) in China last month , and revamped all-electric crossovers reportedly topped the charts as the best-selling BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) in China. ‘We Are Coming for Them’: Elon Musk Calls Tesla Attacks ‘Domestic Terrorism,’ Vows To Take Action Against People Paying for Organised Protests.

Tesla Model Y Number 1 in China, Said Elon Musk

Tesla Model Y is #1 in China https://t.co/PM4RDYbOVS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2025

