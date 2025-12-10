The 2026 Kia Seltos, launching in India today, 10 December 2025, will arrive with a refreshed exterior and a more modern, tech-focused interior. The compact SUV is expected to feature a wider signature grille, slimmer vertical LED DRLs, updated alloy wheels and a sculpted rear with a full-width light bar. Inside, it may offer dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment, ambient lighting and a redesigned centre console. The all-new Kia Seltos is also expected to include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and a Level 2 ADAS suite for added safety and convenience. The Kia Seltos price is likely to be slightly higher than the outgoing model. The company will reveal more details soon via the global premiere live-streaming at 12:30 PM. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Officially Named XUV 7XO, World Premiere Set for January 5, 2026; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming SUV.

2026 Kia Seltos Global Premiere Live Streaming Link

