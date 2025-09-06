Mahindra & Mahindra announced new rates for its SUVs after the new GST rate was applied. The Indian automobile company said that GST benefits up to INR 1.56 lakh will be offered to the customers starting from September 6, 2025. Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with 40% GST (previously 48%) applied with benefits up to INR 1.43 lakh, Mahindra Thar ROXX with up to INR 1.33 lakh, Mahindra THAR 4WD diesel variant with up to INR 1.01 lakh, Mahindra Scorpio Classic with up to INR 1.01 lakh and Mahindra Scorpio-N with up to INR 1.45 lakh benefits. The other models, including Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Mahindra XUV3XO petrol (previously 29%) and diesel and Mahindra THAR 2WD, will have 18% GST applied (previously 31%). The customers will get benefits up to INR 1.27 lakh, INR 1.40 lakh, INR 1.56 lakh and INR 1.35 lakh, respectively. XUV700 which has starting price of INR 14.49 lakh will be available with the new 40% rates. Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at INR 13.77 lakh, XUV3XO price starts around INR 7.99 for petrol and INR 10.99 for diesel variant - all will be available at lower rates than before. GST Rate Cut: Tata Motors To Pass Full GST Reduction Benefit to Customers, List of Cars and SUVs That Will See Price Drops.

Mahindra Reduces Prices of Its SUVs, Applies New GST Rates

Why wait? Get GST benefits starting NOW. Rush to a Mahindra showroom near you. pic.twitter.com/OAfx0SMNUw — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) September 6, 2025

GST Rate Cuts Announced Across Various Mahindra SUV Models

#NDTVProfitExclusive: Mahindra & Mahindra to pass on full GST benefits to customers from 6th September. @Daanish_Anand For the latest news and updates, visit: https://t.co/by4FF5o0Ew pic.twitter.com/s2eBrzSAGW — NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) September 6, 2025

